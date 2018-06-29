NEW JERSEY (KGO) --Play on! That's the final message from Toys 'R' Us.
The company is closing its last U.S. stores by Friday, the end of a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores, brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.
Toys 'R' Us posted a heartfelt goodbye message on its website.
"Thanks to each of you who shared your amazing journey to (and through) parenthood with us, and to every grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother and sister who's built a couch-cushion rocket ship, made up a hero adventure, or invented something gooey. "Promise us just this one thing: Don't ever grow up. Play on!" the company posted.
