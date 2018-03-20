LOTTERY

Truck driver on way to LA wins $750,000 from Scratchers vending machine

EMBED </>More Videos

He stopped to get some coffee and gas, but also picked up a very large winning lottery ticket. (KFSN)

James W Jakobs
CASTAIC, Calif. --
He stopped to get some coffee and gas, but also picked up a very large winning lottery ticket.

A press release from the California Lottery says Cruz Rivas Castro was on his way to the Southland area hauling a truckload of fresh fish for markets located throughout Los Angeles. But before he got to his first delivery, he and his trucking partner stopped along the Grapevine to fuel-up the truck and grab coffee in Castiac.

VIDEO: Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
EMBED More News Videos

A judge ruled Monday that a New Hampshire woman who won a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $560 million can keep her identity private, but not her hometown.



Inside the Pilot Travel Center, located at 31642 Castiac Road in Los Angeles County, Castro eyed the California Lottery Scratchers vending machine. There was something about that day that made the Fresno County truck driver feel extra lucky. So, he decided to buy a couple of Mystery Crossword Scratchers.

"Oh my God, I have big money!" Castro would later say in disbelief after he scratched the second ticket inside his truck. His decision to buy two tickets paid off handsomely as he ended up winning the game's top prize of $750,000.

RELATED: How does the Powerball jackpot grow?

Overjoyed, Castro continued down the Grapevine to make all his fish stops on time. On the way home, he stopped at a California Lottery retailer in Madera to scan his winning ticket, just to make sure it wasn't all a dream.

"I'm dreaming now of buying a house and a car," Castro said. "I still can't believe it!"

Click here for a look at more stories about the lottery.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylotterygood newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
Powerball ticket worth $307,406 sold in Richmond
Ask Finney: Scratchers, TV warranty, tenant eviction
More lottery
SOCIETY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk closes Ferris Wheel after nearly 60 years of thrills
Two new Banksy pieces pop up in NYC
More Society
Top Stories
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
Oakland students affected by gun violence heading to D.C.
Appellate court justices to decide if Persky recall stays on June 5 ballot
These five species are critically endangered
Show More
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in San Jose
SF supervisor apologizes for criticism of firefighters in North Beach blaze
Gunman dead, 2 students wounded in Maryland school shooting
Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman
BART recovering after major delays at San Francisco stations
More Video