The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll is being hosted by first lady Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump on Monday, with 30,000 guests expected. The first lady announced a new addition to the festivities this year: lawn bowling.
The event, which involves children rolling hard-boiled eggs across the South Lawn, is the biggest social event every year for the president's family. The White House announced last week that lawn bowling was the first lady's addition.
The event will also include costumed characters, performances by military bands and an area where children can write letters to troops. Several members of the administration and others will read to children at the reading nook, including the first lady, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Trump family hosts White House Easter Egg Roll festivities, including bowling
