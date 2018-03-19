SOCIETY

Two new Banksy pieces pop up in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

British graffiti artist Banksy has created a New York mural protesting the imprisonment of a Turkish artist and journalist. (@banksy / Instagram)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Banksy has struck again.

The world-famous British graffiti artist's latest pieces just appeared in New York for the first time since 2013.

RELATED: Banksy's painting of Steve Jobs shines positive light on accepting refugees

The mysterious Banksy posted on his Instagram page Thursday showing his signature rat, this one running in a clock, tagged on a bank building on 14th Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan.


That building is set to be demolished.

Banksy's other piece appeared at the intersection of Houston Street and the Bowery this week.

The mural protests the imprisonment of a Turkish artist and journalist, Zehra Dogan. Dogan, an ethnic Kurd, was jailed after painting the Turkish flag flying over the rubble of a destroyed town, according to the Associated Press.

VIDEO: Famous graffiti artist Banksy may be painting in SF

The 70-foot-long mural consists of black tally marks representing Dogan's days in a Turkish prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartgraffitiu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Banksy's painting of Steve Jobs shines positive light on accepting refugees
SOCIETY
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk closes Ferris Wheel after nearly 60 years of thrills
1 of 2 baby eagles hatch in nest above DC police academy
Heads shaved in Oakland to benefit kids fighting cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More Video