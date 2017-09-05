HURRICANE HARVEY

NFL stars surprise Houston football team by announcing Under Armour supplying new uniforms

A pair of former NFL stars surprised the football team at a Houston high school devastated by Hurricane Harvey by announcing a donation to help get them back on their feet. (KGO-TV)

HOUSTON (KGO) --
A pair of former NFL stars surprised the football team at a Houston high school devastated by Hurricane Harvey by announcing a donation to help get them back on their feet.

The hurricane left the football team at C.E. King High School in Harris County with very little, so Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders surprised the team by announcing they would be getting with new uniforms.

"Kevin Plank from Under Armour committed to insuring that you have a wonderful season and you're outfitted as well. So, Under Armour is really gonna bless you today," Sanders said.

Classes still have not resumed at the school where the flood water rose nearly chest deep inside the auditorium.

Students are expected to go back to school on September 18.

