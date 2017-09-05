HOUSTON (KGO) --A pair of former NFL stars surprised the football team at a Houston high school devastated by Hurricane Harvey by announcing a donation to help get them back on their feet.
RELATED: Bay Area kids sell lemonade to help aid Harvey victims in Texas
The hurricane left the football team at C.E. King High School in Harris County with very little, so Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders surprised the team by announcing they would be getting with new uniforms.
"Kevin Plank from Under Armour committed to insuring that you have a wonderful season and you're outfitted as well. So, Under Armour is really gonna bless you today," Sanders said.
RELATED: How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Classes still have not resumed at the school where the flood water rose nearly chest deep inside the auditorium.
Students are expected to go back to school on September 18.
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.