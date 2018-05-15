SOCIETY

Upper Haight Seniors welcome cartoonist Trina Robbins

Trina Robbins with Roy Lichtenstein's "Reflections On Minerva," SFMOMA. | Photo: Trina Robbins/Facebook

By Hoodline
This evening at the Park Branch Library, an Upper Haight senior group is hosting a guest lecture by cartoonist Trina Robbins, whose career spans multiple decades.

Cosi Fabian, who organized the event for Haight Ashbury Seniors, said that as a pioneering woman, Robbins "challenged, and changed, our culture."

A Will Eisner Hall of Fame winner, Robbins created the first comic strip to feature an out lesbian and designed the costume for Vampirella in the 1960s. In the 1980s, she worked with Marvel Comics and DC Comics, where she was the first woman to draw for Wonder Woman.

In an interview last year, she told Hoodline that she moved to San Francisco in 1970 after driving cross-country "with a bunch of other cartoonists," a few years after the Summer of Love.

From 6 - 7:30 p.m., Robbins will read from her memoir, "Last Girl Standing," and speak with members of the group. Like all Haight Ashbury Seniors gatherings, the format is an informal, roundtable discussion.

The Haight Ashbury Seniors, which was founded by Fabian two years ago, meets monthly at the Park Branch Library on every third Tuesday. Starting in June, meetings will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
