SOCIETY

Valley veterans receive Valentine's Day love for their service

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chocolate and flowers may be your go-to gift giving ideas, but at the Veteran's Home of California, the Central Valley Blue Star Moms and PG&E are proving it's the thought that counts. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
On the day before Valentine's Day, the Central Valley Blue Star Moms and PG&E are making sure our local heroes are feeling the love this holiday.

Chocolate and flowers may be your go-to gift giving ideas, but at the Veteran's Home of California, the Central Valley Blue Star Moms and PG&E are proving it's the thought that counts.

"I sit and read them, and I cry," said Rhonda Gilmore, who is the president of the group.

Taking a page out of Cupid's playbook, the Blue Star Moms and Civil Air Patrol hand-delivered Valentine's to our local heroes.

"A lot of the schools are doing a great job teaching and making the little ones aware what a veteran even is," Gilmore explained.

Thomas Montero served our country in the US Army.

"It brings a tear to my eye," he said. "As little as these kids are, they know the sacrifices we had to go through."

For nearly a decade, PG&E has worked with the Blue Star Moms to make sure Valley veterans get the "thank you" they deserve.

"If you see someone with a hat or a shirt or a bumper sticker, thank them for their service," Gilmore said. "You know a lot of them never hear that, and they all most certainly deserve it."

PG&E was on hand to do a lot more than just give a lesson in love.

"Every year, almost 500 outages are caused by mylar balloons that come into contact with electrical lines," Denny Boyles with PG&E said. "Fifty here in the Fresno-Madera area alone."

PG&E representatives made sure to discuss the importance of keeping mylar balloons tethered until they are deflated.

"The foil that they're made of does conduct electricity," Boyles said. "If they do come in contact with an electrical line, it will cause an outage."
Related Topics:
societysocietyvalentine's dayPG&EveteransFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Students honor classmate with Down syndrome at Homecoming
Oakland residents want transparency if Raiders move
#RocktheDots with Minnie Mouse for National Polka Dot Day
Decision to have children later in life could be due to genes
More society
SOCIETY
ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2017
How to say "I love you" around the world.
Officials free injured owl from fishing line in Vallejo
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
More Society
Top Stories
Lake lowered to repair Oroville Dam's spillway - WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
White House says Michael Flynn posed a trust problem
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Hayward
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
Dam 80 years older than Oroville strong due to infrastructure improvements
North Korean leaders brother attacked, killed, at Malaysian airport
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
Show More
Storm-related road closures plague Santa Cruz Mountains
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
More News
Top Video
Lake lowered to repair Oroville Dam's spillway - WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
Mysterious bright light in Bay Area sky was missile test
Crews race against time to repair Oroville Dam spillway
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
More Video