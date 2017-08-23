VIDEO: BART passengers inspire, save man who jumped onto tracks

Heart-stopping video proves you can never underestimate the power of humanity.On Monday afternoon, BART surveillance video captured a man in crisis -- jumping on to the tracks just seconds before a train arrived at Civic Center Station in San Francisco.Fellow passengers went over to help -- with one man racing down the platform raising his arms in the air to tell the train operator to stop.Soon, a sea of waving arms covered the platform -- all reaching out to help.The operator managed to bring the train to an emergency stop, well short of where the man was lying.The power was cut near the area and BART police arrived to help the man get the assistance he needed.