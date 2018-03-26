ANIMALS

VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette

EMBED </>More Videos

A video posted on Twitter shows a crawfish clinging to a beer and appearing to smoke a cigarette during a New Orleans crawfish boil.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
A crawfish enjoying spring festivities is going viral after clinging to a beer can and appearing to smoke a cigarette during a New Orleans crawfish boil.

The video posted on Twitter immediately went viral, with more than 44,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes.

VIDEO: Orangutan filmed smoking cigarette thrown into habitat at Indonesian zoo

The 14-second video shows the mudbug lifting a cigarette up over and over, making it look like he is taking a few puffs.

Click here for more stories and videos about animals>
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfoodviral videoviralcigarettesdistractionLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMALS
Cloverdale man arrested after dead, emaciated horses found
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More animals
SOCIETY
Bullied teen with autism gets dream prom proposal
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
What is Earth Hour?
Lucasfilm annual charity Trivia Night raises $100K, ABC7 wins competition
More Society
Top Stories
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Orlando police give all-clear after suspicious letter found outside courthouse
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events
Dow surges 670 points, their best gain since August 2015
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
Show More
Cloverdale man arrested after dead, emaciated horses found
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Porn star Stormy Daniels details alleged encounter with Trump
Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish
More News
Top Video
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
More Video