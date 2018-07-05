ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: Flower Piano returns to San Francisco's Botanical Garden

San Francisco's Botanical Garden is back for its fourth year. Here is a look at last year's magical event. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Botanical Garden will become more magical over the next week and a half. Flower Piano kicked off on Thursday for the fourth straight year.

Twelve pianos are nestled throughout the garden's 55 acres in Golden Gate Park for anyone to play.

Admission is free for members and San Francisco residents. It costs $8 for non-residents.
The pianos are available to play every day between July 5 to July 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, the magic will expand into the night for three evenings (July 12-14), with an expanded ticketed program that includes special performances.

Click here for more information about Flower Piano.
