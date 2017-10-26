An off-duty New Jersey state trooper is being hailed a hero after saving a man who was choking on his meal.Surveillance video shows the incident at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township in North Jersey on Sunday.A man sitting at a table with a child begins to show signs that he could not breathe.When trooper Dennis Palaia noticed, he rushed over to help.The trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver, allowing the man to breath normally again.State police say the man is expected to make a full recovery.