ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES --There are growing calls to boycott a popular Atwater Village bar following a conflict that was caught on camera Saturday night.
An argument broke out between patrons of the "The Griffin" and members of what some are calling a white supremacist group.
The video shows members of "The Proud Boys" wearing "Make America Great Again" hats.
The owners of the Los Feliz Boulevard establishment responded, saying they do not support any Nazi or white supremacist groups.
For more on recent viral videos, visit this page.