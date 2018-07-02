BORDER CRISIS

Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border

There's been a huge volunteer effort to help the undocumented children being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of people have responded to the call for attorneys, interpreters, child therapists, and more to interview children separated from their parents in Brownsville, Texas.

The Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law is leading the team.

A GoFundMe page has raised $71,000 so far, to help volunteers travel to Texas.
For more on this effort, visit this page.
