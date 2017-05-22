Volunteers searching for missing Santa Rosa woman

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office search and rescue volunteers are looking for a woman who was last seen Friday evening, a sheriff's sergeant said.Catherine Huberty, 54, was last seen around 6 p.m. by her caretaker in her home in the 2200 block of Mark West Springs Road north of Santa Rosa. Deputies were informed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that she went missing, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.Huberty is described as a high-functioning schizophrenic who recently stopped taking her medications. Her mobility is impaired but she can walk with a cane, Crum said.She was last seen on a neighbor's surveillance camera video walking up a dead-end driveway in the area of 2200 Mark West Springs Road. She was wearing a black dress and white shawl and was using a broom handle for walking assistance.Search and rescue volunteers who searched for Huberty Sunday resumed the search today with canine teams and more personnel, Crum said. Anyone who sees her is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch center at (707) 565-2121.