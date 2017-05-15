SOCIETY

Watch this orphaned kangaroo open its eyes

Lisa the joey is 3.5 months old. (Our Haven Wildlife Shelter via Storyful)

Lisa is a 3.5-month-old orphaned baby kangaroo. On May 6, Our Haven Wildlife Shelter shared video of the joey opening its eyes while being held in a makeshift pouch.

"Baby oil and moisturisers are often applied to the skin of joeys and young kangaroos who aren't benefiting from the natural oils found inside their mother's pouches," according to the shelter. "The open air can dry out and crack their sensitive skin and become prone to infections."
