CHOOSE KINDNESS

Wear orange to stand against bullying on Unity Day

Many people are wearing orange today take a stand against bullying. Unity Day is part of National Bullying Prevention month. (KGO-TV)

Many people are wearing orange today to take a stand against bullying. Unity Day is part of National Bullying Prevention month.

Our parent company Disney is a partner of the Pacer Center, which organized Unity Day. Many groups are taking part, including ABC7 News.

The city of San Pablo is hosting the city's first Unity Rally. Hundreds of people are expected to attend. The event begins at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. they'll march around the city hall.

We know that so many things can change when people share what they've been through. So we've called on some of our good friends and neighbors to share their stories and offer insights on how to make things better. We all have the power to stop bullying but none of us can do it alone. Remember to support one another and always, "Choose Kindness".

We all have the power to stop bullying if we work together.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are empowering kids to stand up against bullying with three words: Action, Bravery and Compassion.

