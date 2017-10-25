Wear orange to stand against bullying on Unity Day

Our parent company Disney is a partner of the Pacer Center, which organized Unity Day. Many groups are taking part, including ABC7 News.
The city of San Pablo is hosting the city's first Unity Rally. Hundreds of people are expected to attend. The event begins at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. they'll march around the city hall.
We know that so many things can change when people share what they've been through. So we've called on some of our good friends and neighbors to share their stories and offer insights on how to make things better. We all have the power to stop bullying but none of us can do it alone. Remember to support one another and always, "Choose Kindness".