What A Year (So Far) for the 129th Rescue Wing

Professional bull riders stop by 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Air National Guard Base in San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (JGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
More than two months are left in the year. Who knows where the 129th Rescue Wing of the California Air National Guard will be going next?

The unit is just now returning from the North Bay wildfires. They've also been deployed to help with rescue operations in Texas and Florida for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Master Sgt. Juan Mendoza of Hayward is an aircraft mechanic who does maintenance on the C130. It dates back in 1966 but is still a work horse to get people and equipment to disasters and to other missions the 129th Rescue Wing is assigned.

Like other members of the unit, he has to leave at a minute's notice, leaving behind his wife and 13-month-old son. He missed his birthday during his Hurricane Harvey deployment.

The maintenance hangar at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View had special visitors today -- Francisco Morales and Lachlan Richardson, two members of the Professional Bull Riders, who will be competing Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at San Jose's SAP Center, plus announcer Matt West. A

When the 27-city tour wraps up this weekend, the PBR will be honoring the 129th Rescue Wing during the event.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Harvey.
