What Really Matters: What's Missing in your Neighborhood

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley speaks on what you don't see in our neighborhoods anymore and why it's such a shame.One of my fondest memories as a child was all of the time I spent with my siblings and friends outside growing up. After school and all summer long we played -- football, basketball, Frisbee golf, hide-and-seek, kick-the-can, and on and on. It was a wonderful and magical part of my childhood which I wouldn't trade for anything.My siblings and I still talk about how we spent so much time outside to this very day.That innocent time to play and to run and to let your mind wander is so incredibly important, I believe, to a healthy and happy childhood and it saddens me to think how much kids today are missing out on.