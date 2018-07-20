WHAT REALLY MATTERS

What Really Matters: What's Missing in your Neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley speaks on what you don't see in our neighborhoods anymore and why it's such a shame.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley speaks on what you don't see in our neighborhoods anymore and why it's such a shame.

One of my fondest memories as a child was all of the time I spent with my siblings and friends outside growing up. After school and all summer long we played -- football, basketball, Frisbee golf, hide-and-seek, kick-the-can, and on and on. It was a wonderful and magical part of my childhood which I wouldn't trade for anything.

My siblings and I still talk about how we spent so much time outside to this very day.

That innocent time to play and to run and to let your mind wander is so incredibly important, I believe, to a healthy and happy childhood and it saddens me to think how much kids today are missing out on.
Click here for more What Really Matters segments with ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenwhat really mattersneighborhoodgames
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
What Really Matters: The Terrifying 'New Normal'
What Really Matters: A Day to Make a Difference
What Really Matters: Celebrating the Fourth of July
More what really matters
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News