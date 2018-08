Where to catch this week's freshest film openings in San Francisco

Avengers: Infinity War

Modern Life is Rubbish

Kings

Disobedience

Looking to catch one of this week's newest theatrical releases?While Marvel franchise blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War" will be the biggest movie to make landfall, there's more to love around the city this weekend. From the growing pains of young love to memories of unrest in 1990s Los Angeles, here are the new releases to check out around the city this week."Avengers: Infinity War" has a positive critical score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.Though it opens nationwide on Friday, April 27, several local theaters are offering advance screenings tomorrow including Alamo Drafthouse, AMC Van Ness 14, AMC Metreon 16, AMC Kabuki 8 and Century San Francisco Centre."Modern Life is Rubbish" has a positive critical score of 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It screens at the Roxie Theatre (3117 16th St.) starting Friday, April 27."Kings" has a positive critical score of 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It's showing at AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) starting Friday, April 27."Disobedience" has a positive critical score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.Though it officially opens April 27, you won't find the film screening in SF until Thursday, May 3, when it opens at Embarcadero Center.