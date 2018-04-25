Where to catch this week's freshest film openings in San Francisco

While Marvel franchise blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War" will be the biggest movie to make landfall, there's more to love around the city this weekend. From the growing pains of young love to memories of unrest in 1990s Los Angeles, here are the new releases to check out around the city this week.
Avengers: Infinity War
Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.
"Avengers: Infinity War" has a positive critical score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Though it opens nationwide on Friday, April 27, several local theaters are offering advance screenings tomorrow including Alamo Drafthouse, AMC Van Ness 14, AMC Metreon 16, AMC Kabuki 8 and Century San Francisco Centre. Get tickets here.
Modern Life is Rubbish
First brought together by their shared love of music, ten years later Liam and Natalie have reached a breaking point. Opposites attract, but aren't necessarily working long-term. Liam, a struggling musician, cannot let go of his vinyl collection and refuses to adapt to a world of smartphones and instant downloads. Natalie has let go of her dream of designing album covers and has become a rising star at her advertising firm. As they make the difficult decision to separate, they start by splitting their prized music library, but the soundtrack that defined their relationship keeps pulling them back together.
"Modern Life is Rubbish" has a positive critical score of 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It screens at the Roxie Theatre (3117 16th St.) starting Friday, April 27. Get tickets here.
Kings
In the English-language debut from writer-director Deniz Gamze Erguven (Mustang), a recluse (Daniel Craig) helps a woman (Halle Berry) and her multiple children when riots erupt in Los Angeles following the 1992 acquittal of the policemen charged with assaulting Rodney King.
"Kings" has a positive critical score of 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It's showing at AMC Van Ness 14 (1000 Van Ness Ave.) starting Friday, April 27. Get tickets here.
Disobedience
From Sebastian Lelio, the director of the Academy Award-winning A Fantastic Woman, the film follows a woman as she returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for an attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. Written by Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz and based on Naomi Alderman's book, the film stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.
"Disobedience" has a positive critical score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Though it officially opens April 27, you won't find the film screening in SF until Thursday, May 3, when it opens at Embarcadero Center. Get tickets here.
While this post is not sponsored, Hoodline may receive compensation from affiliate links used herein.