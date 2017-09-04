SOCIETY

Wildfire burning in Helena west of Redding threatens homes

The remnants left by a wildfire burning in Helena west of Redding, Calif. is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

HELENA, Calif. (KGO) --
A wildfire burning in Helena west of Redding is threatening dozens of homes and has scorched nearly 9,000 acres. So far, it's only 14-percent contained.


The fire in Trinity County destroyed at least 72 homes since it broke out four days ago.

Several Bay Area strike crews are helping Trinity County firefighters battle the blaze.
