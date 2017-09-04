Wildfire burning in Helena west of Redding threatens homes

HELENA, Calif. (KGO) --A wildfire burning in Helena west of Redding is threatening dozens of homes and has scorched nearly 9,000 acres. So far, it's only 14-percent contained.
CAL FIRE is assisting @ShastaTrinityNF at Hwy 299 Helena(Trinity Co) remains 8,940 acres & 14% contained #HelenaFire https://t.co/6a4MMNeyrp pic.twitter.com/nNKeWxBepH— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 4, 2017
The fire in Trinity County destroyed at least 72 homes since it broke out four days ago.
Several Bay Area strike crews are helping Trinity County firefighters battle the blaze.
