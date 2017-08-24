POWERBALL

Winner comes forward for $758.7M Powerball prize

Winning ticket sold in Mass.: ABC's Elizabeth Hur reports during Action News at Noon on August 28, 2017. (WPVI)

MASSACHUSETTS --
The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, says the winner will be introduced at 1 p.m. at lottery headquarters. All he would say about the winner is that it is an individual woman.

RELATED: Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket

A store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the jackpot. It's the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Sweeney also apologized for the lottery's erroneous announcement early Thursday that the winning ticket had been sold at a store in Watertown. He blamed it on human error.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

In the Bay Area, one ticket in Daly City and another in Milpitas matched five of the six winning numbers.

VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever


Officials say 9,397,723 additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 Million.

The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 Million.

Click here for more stories and video about the lottery.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
