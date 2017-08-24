A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.Powerball officials say the ticket was sold at a convenience store in was sold at the Pride Station & Store location at 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee, Massachusetts.The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.In the Bay Area, one ticket in Daly City and another in Milpitas matched five of the six winning numbers.Officials say 9,397,723 additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 Million.The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 Million.for more lottery stories.