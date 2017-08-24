LOTTERY

Winning $758 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

EMBED </>More Videos

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Eyewitness News
MASSACHUSETTS --
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.

The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.

RELATED: Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket

Powerball officials say the ticket was sold at a convenience store in was sold at the Pride Station & Store location at 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

In the Bay Area, one ticket in Daly City and another in Milpitas matched five of the six winning numbers.

VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever


Officials say 9,397,723 additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 Million.

The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 Million.

Click here for more lottery stories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypowerballlotteryu.s. & worldmoneyentertainmentgamblingMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOTTERY
Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket
Numbers drawn in second biggest Powerball jackpot ever!
Emeryville Powerball players hope for big $700 million win
VIDEO: What to do if you win the lottery
More lottery
SOCIETY
Nanny job site listing offers $128K, world travel
Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket
Numbers drawn in second biggest Powerball jackpot ever!
VIDEO: BART passengers inspire, save man who jumped onto tracks
More Society
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Thursday
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
Goats help expose century-old scenic garden walks in SF
Patriot Prayer leader, politicians weigh in on San Francisco rally
SJ city councilman considers removing Columbus statue
Show More
Officials cite free speech as reason for granting permit for Crissy Field rally
East Bay Groups Focused on Healing, Not Hate
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Klay Thompson unveils new basketball court at Kipp Bridge Academy
Community helps families of young girls killed in SJ fire
More News
Top Video
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
More Video