An employee at a recycling center in Canada was taking apart an old TV set when he found $100,000.
It turns out, about 30 years ago, the original owner stashed the money in a box and put the cash inside the TV.
The TV owner says he was planning to one day give the money to family members as an inheritance but forgot all about it.
The recycling worker also found documents inside the TV, which helped police find the rightful owner.
