San Francisco-based Yelp to help users find gender neutral bathrooms

This is an undated file image of a neon sign advertising Yelp. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Yelp is introducing a new feature to help United States customers find gender-neutral bathrooms. The website said it will add the function in a blog Friday.

RELATED: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance

Yelp also announced its support for the supreme court case involving transgender teen Gavin Grim Thursday.

Grimm wants to use the boy's bathroom at his high school. He says it matches his chosen gender. The board's policy bans him from doing so.
