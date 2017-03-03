SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Yelp is introducing a new feature to help United States customers find gender-neutral bathrooms. The website said it will add the function in a blog Friday.
RELATED: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
Yelp also announced its support for the supreme court case involving transgender teen Gavin Grim Thursday.
Grimm wants to use the boy's bathroom at his high school. He says it matches his chosen gender. The board's policy bans him from doing so.
Click here for more stories, photos and video on LGBT history and rights