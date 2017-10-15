LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas mass shooting victims

The Luxor Hotel and Casino and the rest of the Las Vegas strip are shown in a nighttime file photo. (Shutterstock)

LAS VEGAS --
Nevada-based retailer Zappos is offering to pay funeral costs for the Las Vegas shooting victims.

The company said that includes everything from burial costs to caskets to flower arrangements and transportation. It has also started a separate online fund to help other victims of the tragedy. It pledges to match up to $1 million in donations.

Zappos has collected more than $400,000 in donations, according to the Crowdrise page.

If you would like to donate, you may do so by going to www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/supportlasvegas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfuneralmoneydonationsbusinesslas vegas mass shootingLas VegasNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
VIDEO: 'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Family of SoCal victim aims to freeze estate of Vegas gunman
More las vegas mass shooting
SOCIETY
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
Boy Scouts to let girls into all ranks for first time
What Really Matters: Leaving Las Vegas
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Firefighters increase containment on North Bay wildfires
9-year-old writes heartbreaking letter to A's after house burns down
Napa men used dozers to save neighborhood from fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
Show More
ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Outside the box thinking brings normalcy to North Bay fire victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos