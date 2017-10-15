LAS VEGAS --Nevada-based retailer Zappos is offering to pay funeral costs for the Las Vegas shooting victims.
The company said that includes everything from burial costs to caskets to flower arrangements and transportation. It has also started a separate online fund to help other victims of the tragedy. It pledges to match up to $1 million in donations.
Zappos has collected more than $400,000 in donations, according to the Crowdrise page.
If you would like to donate, you may do so by going to www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/supportlasvegas.