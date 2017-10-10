NORTH BAY FIRES

Solano County residents evacuate as Atlas fire spreads

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of Solano County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as the Atlas fire continues to spread since Monday night. (KGO-TV )

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
As the fires continue to rage on in the North Bay there is another new area of concern, Solano County. That area is where The Atlas Fire spread late Monday night.

In Fairfield, Tuesday morning, the smoke-dimmed the sun creating a red ball in the sky.
VIDEO: Napa County officials give update on wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

Napa County officials give a Tuesday morning update on the deadly wildfires burning in the North Bay.



Roadblocks were set up on Suisun Valley Road. Only emergency vehicles are being allowed in. Residents can't return until its safe.

Barry and Carla Gould evacuated early Monday but are having trouble getting information.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

"We have fire on either side of Circle Oaks but we still don't know, you know, the fate of our neighborhood. Is it still safe? Is the fire getting close? We don't know," said Barry Gould, a Circle Oaks resident.

The air was much better inside the shelter at Solano Community College.

RELATED: 10 fire-related deaths confirmed as North Bay blazes continue

Most of the people here were told to leave their homes in the green valley area late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

"They told us that it was like a mandatory evacuation. We had to leave. There wasn't a time limit but they recommended we should leave as soon as possible," said Jessica Kurowski, a Green Valley resident.

Jim Waggener had already packed his important documents when he got the late-night call.
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas


Waggener has been through a big fire before, back in 2008 but this time feels different.

"I guess we're in pretty good shape here relatively speaking, other than I can't go home," said Jim Waggener, a Green Valley resident.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countywildfireNorth Bay FiresNapaSonomaSanta RosaGlen Ellen
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
NORTH BAY FIRES
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
Santa Rosa firefighters save homes affected by North Bay wildfire
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Missing 6-year-old girl from San Leandro found safe
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Trump approves California disaster declaration for deadly wildfires
Santa Rosa firefighters save homes affected by North Bay wildfire
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
Show More
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Woman wins vacation on 'Live' after mastectomy
Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage
Crews contain 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael
More News
Top Video
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
Missing 6-year-old girl from San Leandro found safe
More Video