Solano County residents evacuate as Atlas fire spreads

Napa County officials give a Tuesday morning update on the deadly wildfires burning in the North Bay.

As the fires continue to rage on in the North Bay there is another new area of concern, Solano County. That area is where The Atlas Fire spread late Monday night.In Fairfield, Tuesday morning, the smoke-dimmed the sun creating a red ball in the sky.Roadblocks were set up on Suisun Valley Road. Only emergency vehicles are being allowed in. Residents can't return until its safe.Barry and Carla Gould evacuated early Monday but are having trouble getting information."We have fire on either side of Circle Oaks but we still don't know, you know, the fate of our neighborhood. Is it still safe? Is the fire getting close? We don't know," said Barry Gould, a Circle Oaks resident.The air was much better inside the shelter at Solano Community College.Most of the people here were told to leave their homes in the green valley area late Monday night or early Tuesday morning."They told us that it was like a mandatory evacuation. We had to leave. There wasn't a time limit but they recommended we should leave as soon as possible," said Jessica Kurowski, a Green Valley resident.Jim Waggener had already packed his important documents when he got the late-night call.Waggener has been through a big fire before, back in 2008 but this time feels different."I guess we're in pretty good shape here relatively speaking, other than I can't go home," said Jim Waggener, a Green Valley resident.