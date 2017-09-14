Soldiers hurt in training accident explosion at Fort Bragg

As many as 15 soldiers have been hurt in a training accident and explosion at Fort Bragg. (Photo by Lou Guilette)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. --
There has been an explosion during a training exercise on post at Fort Bragg with multiple injuries.

Fort Bragg officials said eight soldiers were taken to Womack Army Medical Center and other area hospitals by air and ground.

The Army said students and instructors at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School were doing demolition training on a Fort Bragg Range when it happened.

The soldiers are part of U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).
U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, whose 8th District includes Fort Bragg, released a statement following the incident.

"Renee and I are sorry to hear about today's training accident at Fort Bragg," Hudson said. "We will continue to pray for the soldiers who were injured and their families. As the investigation continues, I'm in touch with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and I will continue to monitor the situation."

North Carolina's senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both tweeted thoughts and prayers for the injured soldiers.

The incident comes a day after a U.S. soldier was killed at Fort Hood, Texas, while conducting a medical evacuation hoist training in an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

Also on Wednesday, a Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle caught on fire during training at Camp Pendleton, California, injuring 15 Marines.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

ABC News contributed to this report.
