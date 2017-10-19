Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire

Hundreds of people are still out of their homes and firefighters have faced a series of setbacks in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
Evacuation orders have been lifted for some areas impacted by the Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The orders have been lifted for the Las Cumbres and Skyline Boulevard communities and areas south of Bear Creek Road, such as Hidden Springs Land, Moon Rise Road, Mustang Mesa and Bear Creek Way

Areas still under evacuation and remain closed include Bear Creek Canyon Road, Deer Creek Road, Rons Road, Dons Road and their tributary streets.

Bear Creek Road between Hawk Ridge Road and Hwy 35 will reopen to residents only at noon today

The Bear Fire has burned 320 acres and has 30 percent containment.

More resources are arriving, but there's hope rain could also arrive tonight. There are close to 900 firefighters battling the blaze. They are doing a lot of work, dealing with hot spots and damaged trees that they have to take down.
The North Bay Wildfires have caused massive evacuations. If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Some homes escaped damage while others were destroyed. The number of structures threatened has doubled to about 300. Several residents do not know what they will return to.

"That's when it hit me. I just lost it. I started crying. Wow. Wow. This is a trip because now we could lose everything," said Denise Miceli, resident.

Another problem has been looting. Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies arrested Marlon Coy. He's suspected of burglarizing a house in the evacuation area. And another issue aircraft doing water drops were temporarily grounded because of a drone.

