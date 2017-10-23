Thousands of students in the Napa Unified school district return to school today - first time since fires broke out. #abc7now — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) October 23, 2017

A lot of students in Napa County are headed back to class Monday for the first time since the North Bay wildfires devastated the region.Among the schools that are reopening is Donaldson Way Elementary in American Canyon. "I just want thank all of you for your patience over the last two weeks. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the fires. I really want to thank our staff. They've done an incredible job of preparing our schools and we're ready to go," NVUSD Superintendent Patrick Sweeney said.All schools in the district are back open Monday.School officials will be closely monitoring air quality levels and will make adjustments if the air is bad.