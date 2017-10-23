  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Some Napa County schools reopen after wildfires devastated region

A lot of students in Napa County are headed back to class Monday for the first time since the North Bay wildfires devastated the region.

by Elissa Harrington
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) --
A lot of students in Napa County are headed back to class Monday for the first time since the North Bay wildfires devastated the region.

Among the schools that are reopening is Donaldson Way Elementary in American Canyon. "I just want thank all of you for your patience over the last two weeks. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the fires. I really want to thank our staff. They've done an incredible job of preparing our schools and we're ready to go," NVUSD Superintendent Patrick Sweeney said.

All schools in the district are back open Monday.

School officials will be closely monitoring air quality levels and will make adjustments if the air is bad.

