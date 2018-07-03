Some residents near Pawnee Fire allowed to return home

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --Fire crews in Lake County say the Pawnee wildfire charred over 14,000 acres and is now 80 percent contained.
Cal Fire says residents of the Double Eagle Ranch area in Lake County were allowed to return home Tuesday at noon.
#PawneeFire [update] Residents of the Double Eagle Ranch area in Lake County may return home today effective at 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/VtB4aiHJRR— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 3, 2018
The fire started 10-days ago and has destroyed at least 22 buildings, including many homes.
About 50 buildings are threatened at this time.
For more information, contact the Pawnee Information Line at (707) 967-4207. And for the latest evacuation information, visit the Lake County Sheriff's Office's website: http://www.lakesheriff.com/.
