Sonoma County couple survives wildfire by huddling in pool

A Sonoma County couple says they survived the wildfire by huddling in a pool for hours.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
"We tried to get out in our cars," said Jan Pascoe.

"We ran down here and found our way into this pool," said her husband, John Pascoe.

ABC News obtained video from the LA Times of Jan and John. They say they survived the firestorm Monday morning by running out of their home and into their neighbor's swimming pool in Santa Rosa.

They used a wet t-shirt to protect their faces from burning embers. They also went under periodically to keep from being burned alive.

The Pascoes were in the pool for six hours before the fire died down.

