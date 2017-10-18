NORTH BAY FIRES

Sonoma State University expected to reopen after North Bay fires forced closure

Officials said Sonoma State University will reopen for the first time since the North Bay fires forced the campus to close. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
Sonoma State University will reopen for the first time since the North Bay fires forced the campus to close.

The university was not touched by fire. However, more than 50 staff members and students lost their homes to the fire, including University President Judy Sakaki whose Santa Rosa home was destroyed.

Faculty and students will start this first day back with coffee and donuts inside the university center so people can connect. They'll also have a banner people can sign to thank the firefighters.

Later on Wednesday, everyone will be invited to take a picture with the banner for firefighters, and the chancellor will be there also to make a few remarks.

Administrators say they have been in contact with firefighters and city leaders and feel confident it is safe now for everyone to return to campus and start classes again.

