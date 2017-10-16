NORTH BAY FIRES

Sonoma Valley evacuations prompted by North Bay fires expected to be lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said Sonoma Valley residents may be allowed to return home today, after a wildfire forced them to leave their homes immediately early Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
KENWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said residents who had to evacuate Sonoma Valley may be allowed to return home today, after a fire forced them to leave their homes immediately early Saturday morning.

"One of the good things that happened is we had an inversion layer that came in, bringing some moisture. Some relatively humidity recovery, which actually helps us out and allows us to get some ground resources right in on top of it to do a direct attack. We also did an additional back firing operation, which ate additional acreage, and that allows us to have our containment line secured and we can call that cold, " Cal Fire Capt. Rick Crawford said.

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims

Firefighters made progress overnight against the deadly fires that have been burning in the North Bay for a week.

Crews have been working tirelessly around the clock to keep wildfires from spreading. "Never lay your eye off it. We've been up with very little sleep the last week." "I mean, they can tell us to leave but I'm not going to leave until I see flames coming down that hill."

LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay fires

Cal Fire officials told ABC7 News they may lift the evacuation order for Sonoma Valley, but are still working out the specifics as to when residents will be allowed to return.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyNapaKenwood
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
Firefighter dies battling blaze threatening Napa's Robert Mondavi Winery
North Bay fire victims return home as crews gain ground
Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville
North Bay residents show resilience with 'Love in the air' signs
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Firefighter dies battling blaze threatening Napa's Robert Mondavi Winery
North Bay fire victims return home as crews gain ground
Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville
North Bay residents show resilience with 'Love in the air' signs
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
ABC7 News weather forecast: Poor air quality, sunny and warm
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Show More
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
More News
Top Video
Firefighter dies battling blaze threatening Napa's Robert Mondavi Winery
Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville
North Bay residents show resilience with 'Love in the air' signs
North Bay fires 'turn corner' as officials allow evacuees to return home
More Video