Cal fire says this morning the fire in Sonoma Valley looks much better. They're looking at lifting some evacuation orders -specifics TBA. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 16, 2017

Officials said residents who had to evacuate Sonoma Valley may be allowed to return home today, after a fire forced them to leave their homes immediately early Saturday morning."One of the good things that happened is we had an inversion layer that came in, bringing some moisture. Some relatively humidity recovery, which actually helps us out and allows us to get some ground resources right in on top of it to do a direct attack. We also did an additional back firing operation, which ate additional acreage, and that allows us to have our containment line secured and we can call that cold, " Cal Fire Capt. Rick Crawford said.Firefighters made progress overnight against the deadly fires that have been burning in the North Bay for a week.Crews have been working tirelessly around the clock to keep wildfires from spreading. "Never lay your eye off it. We've been up with very little sleep the last week." "I mean, they can tell us to leave but I'm not going to leave until I see flames coming down that hill."Cal Fire officials told ABC7 News they may lift the evacuation order for Sonoma Valley, but are still working out the specifics as to when residents will be allowed to return.