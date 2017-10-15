Smoke from Hood Mountain hovered over Sonoma Valley all day Sunday. Residents who live at the bottom of the mountain have been keeping a close eye on the flames.Mike Duane has been watching from his home on Adobe Canyon Road."Never lay your eye off it. We've been up with very little sleep the last week," said Mike Duane of Kenwood.His son Jeff drove in from Colorado to lend moral support and with his dad is defying evacuation orders."I mean they can tell us to leave but I'm not going to leave until I see flames coming down that hill," said Jeff Duane.Huge plumes of smoke have been hovering over Hood Mountain all day. So far though the flames have stayed put and fire crews are dealing with it the best they can. But while the flames haven't moved much today, everyone knows a shift in the winds can change everything.The Duanes lost two barns and a garage last week when the winds helped turn Sonoma Valley into a raging inferno. The last thing they want is for their home to go too, but they know in the end their safety comes first."If they shift then we'll leave. Lives are not replaceable," said Mike Duane.