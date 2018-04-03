South Africa to memorialize Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with national funeral

LIEZL THOM
PRETORIA, South Africa --
The South African government will honor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with an official national funeral.

The anti-apartheid icon, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 37 years, died in a hospital Monday after being admitted for a recurring kidney infection.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that she will be laid to rest at a state funeral on April 14. A national memorial service will be held three days earlier.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela's home on Soweto's Vilakazi Street Ramaphosa said the country lost a leader and an icon.

"There will be many other memorial functions across the country in almost every province" said Ramaphosa. "We would like to express our gratitude and our thanks to many across the country and the world who are wishing us well who are wishing her movement well."

In a statement, Ramaphosa described Madikizela-Mandela as a voice for the voiceless.

"In the coming days, as we mourn the passing of this heroine of our struggle, let us reflect on her rich, remarkable and meaningful life," she said. "Let us draw inspiration from the struggles that she fought and the dream of a better society to which she dedicated her life."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
You can survive a nuclear attack, here's how
Stolen car suspect crashes onto ranch in Hercules
Panera reportedly exposed customers' information for 8 months
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protesters take to streets of Oakland to oppose police shooting
San Francisco advocates worry about Grindr sharing users' HIV status
Show More
Palo Alto approves voluntary guidelines for Eichler neighborhoods
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos