  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Organization helping South Bay residents rebuild flood damaged homes

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of South Bay homes damaged by February's torrential rain and flooding are getting patched up thanks to volunteers. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Dozens of South Bay homes damaged by February's torrential rain and flooding are getting patched up thanks to volunteers.

ABC7 was at Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park in San Jose where an army of helping hands hammered patched and painted.

The group Rebuilding Silicon Valley is helping fix up 38 homes and two non-profits.

Residents at one home lost a car and a mobility scooter and the foundation of the home was damaged.

"They've done a tremendous amount of stuff. We have a new furnace. All new concrete in front of the house because it was buckled. they're building a deck. We're just kind of overwhelmed," one resident said.

Rebuilding Silicon Valley focuses on helping veterans, seniors and people with disabilities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
floodinghomevolunteerismfeel goodsanta clara countyrainstorm damageSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
INTERACTIVE TOUR: Take a spooky trip through the Winchester Mystery House
Patriots trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for 2018 draft pick
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
Santa Rosa, Sonoma Co. transition to 'new normal' after North Bay fires
Healdsburg boutique giving it all away for free to fire victims
San Francisco looks to refund overpaid parking tickets
Suspect in strong-arm robberies targeting seniors in SJ arrested
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
Show More
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
SJ police officer injured in sideshow, operation targeting racers intensifies
Marin Co. leukemia survivor's dream to deliver medicine, vaccines comes true
US court bars Trump from changing transgender military policy
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
More News
Top Video
INTERACTIVE TOUR: Take a spooky trip through the Winchester Mystery House
Patriots trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for 2018 draft pick
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
Report: 2016 campaign rhetoric increased bullying of Muslims
More Video