Dozens of South Bay homes damaged by February's torrential rain and flooding are getting patched up thanks to volunteers.ABC7 was at Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park in San Jose where an army of helping hands hammered patched and painted.The group Rebuilding Silicon Valley is helping fix up 38 homes and two non-profits.Residents at one home lost a car and a mobility scooter and the foundation of the home was damaged."They've done a tremendous amount of stuff. We have a new furnace. All new concrete in front of the house because it was buckled. they're building a deck. We're just kind of overwhelmed," one resident said.Rebuilding Silicon Valley focuses on helping veterans, seniors and people with disabilities.