Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was held by police Thursday after an SUV he was a passenger in crashed into an unmarked police car, sending two San Francisco officers to the hospital.Police tell ABC7 News the incident took place near China Basin at 8:30 a.m.San Francisco police say three of their officers were pulling into a parking garage at headquarters, when another car tried to pass them and slammed into the front of their unmarked police car. "Two of the three officers that were in the vehicle were transported to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries," San Francisco Police Department Ofc. Giselle Talkoff said.There were three people inside the SUV. The driver was a 25-year-old woman who was arrested and is now under investigation for DUI. One male passenger was released and Smith was detained for being drunk in public.The Raiders linebacker has been under suspension by the NFL for violating its substance-abuse rules.Smith was held for over four hours at the San Francisco Police Department while he sobered up. "At the time that police made contact with the detained person, he had exited the vehicle and it was determined that he had symptoms of public intoxication and he could not care for himself at that time," Talkoff said.Smith was not arrested and is not facing any criminal charges.The cause of the collision is still under investigation.Smith has had five run-ins with the law since 2012, which led to him being cut by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and signed a month later by the Raiders.The NFL had been expected to review his status this month after he received a one-year suspension for violating the league's rules on substance abuse.It's unclear if this incident will have any bearing on his eligibility to play football.