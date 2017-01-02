SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers CEO Jed York to speak this morning on coach and general manager firings

49ers Chief Executive Officer Jed York gestures while speaking to reporters during a media conference Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco 49ers Chief Executive Officer Jed York is expected to talk this morning about firing head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

Sacramento Bee 49ers reporter Matt Barrows is tweeting that the team has interviews lined up this weekend with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Chris Ballard who's in the Chiefs front office.

As for the firings, Baalke says he found out on Friday that he won't be returning. Kelly found out after yesterday's loss.

This year's 49ers team ranks dead last in franchise history, matching their worst record ever at 2-14. Kelly had to deal with some big injuries this season, he was asked before being fired, if he would be surprised if the team let him go.

RELATED: Trent Baalke on being fired by Niners: 'It was the right thing to do'


"I don't think anything surprises me. I live my life in vision not circumstances; I control what I can control. What we control is how we coach our players and what we do with them, if that's good enough that's good enough. If it's not good enough, so be it," said Kelly.

Baalke is being blamed for depleting the team's roster, mainly because of poor drafting. A lot of fans feel, Baalke's firing was a long-time coming. Many of them still aren't happy with CEO Jed York.

Click here to read more stories about the 49ers.
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersnflchip kellySanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers announce firings of coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
Chip Kelly The Coach couldn't live up to Chip Kelly The Idea
49ers announce both Trent Baalke, Chip Kelly fired
Seahawks wrap up regular season with 25-23 win over 49ers
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
49ers announce firings of coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
Raiders' Matt McGloin: 'I plan on being 100 percent' for Texans
Gary Kubiak officially steps down as Broncos head coach
Packers attracting most Super Bowl bets in Vegas; big money on Pats
Chip Kelly The Coach couldn't live up to Chip Kelly The Idea
More Sports
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
Fire damages medical clinic, business in South San Francisco
Show More
Santa Clara businesses impacted by 49ers losses
Seahawks wrap up regular season with win over 49ers
Raiders lose AFC West, another QB in 24-6 loss to Broncos
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
Mariah Carey ushers in 2017 with botched performance
More News
Photos
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos