SPORTS
espn

49ers' Don Jones accompanies special-needs girl to her prom

MOULTON, Ala. -- A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when an NFL player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance.

Don Jones is a 27-year-old defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers who is from Lawrence County.

He tells WBRC-TV (Birmingham) it was a "blessing'' to go to the prom Friday night with 18-year-old Lindsey Preston, who has Down syndrome.

Jones is a family friend. His mother taught Preston in elementary school.

Preston's mom, Kristi Martin, tells The Associated Press that Jones danced with all the students and "made everybody feel special.''

Jones played at Arkansas State before going pro. He has played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespndon jonessan francisco 49erspromnfl
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Diamondbacks prepare to attack Giants
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
More Sports
Top Stories
Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly NorCal cliff crash
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
No agreement yet on CA National Guard's role at border
Show More
San Jose prepares for National Drug Take-Back Day
Ask Finney: Best time to book hotels, taxes, travel
Online security expert on the future of user privacy
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
More News