San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses porn star date, Richard Sherman talks injury

The San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp Wednesday as players reported for physicals and conditioning tests. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp Wednesday as players reported for physicals and conditioning tests. Fan expectations are high after the team's success last season, but recently, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's social life has been drawing a lot of attention.

"My life's looked at differently... I'm under a microscope," said Garoppolo, who was recently seen in Beverly Hills having dinner with adult film star Kiara Mia. "It's a good learning experience, just have to take it in stride."

When asked about his star quarterback being in the spotlight for activities off the field, 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said: "Never in my life commented on a player's date in July, so I'm not going to start today... because I don't think it really pertains or matters to us."

Garoppolo's 5-0 debut last December as starting quarterback helped revitalize the 49ers franchise. He was signed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract in February.

"I've never really been big with being public on things, even social media," said Garoppolo. "I'm not out there a ton."

New cornerback Richard Sherman, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, had some fun when asked about the discussions he has had with Garoppolo since joining the team.

"We talk about the strengths and weaknesses, certain defenses, passes that he likes, people that he likes to take on dates... haha," said Sherman.

Getting back to the business of football, Shanahan said: "People have talked highly about us and that's what comes with the territory when you win your last five games after starting so bad, but we all know that doesn't mean anything."

The 49ers open the pre-season against the Cowboys at home on Thursday, August 9.

