49ers introducing new head coach, GM - WATCH LIVE

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The San Francisco 49ers plan are formally introducing new head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch Thursday.
WATCH LIVE AT 1 PM: 49ers introduce new head coach, GM
The two toured the locker room on Wednesday.
This is Shanahan's first head coaching job. He was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons and is the son of accomplished NFL coach Mike Shanahan.
This is also Lynch's first front office job. He's a former Stanford and NFL player and broadcaster.
Click here for more stories about the San Francisco 49ers.