<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2298342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Washington High School in Fremont is raising money through a GoFundMe account after $11,000 worth of football equipment was stolen. The San Francisco 49ers stepped up to the plate and said they'd help replenish the stolen items. (KGO-TV)