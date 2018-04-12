SPORTS

49ers say linebacker Reuben Foster suspended for first 2 games of regular season

In this April 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers say that linebacker Reuben Foster has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season.

RELATED: Reuben Foster pleads no contest to misdemeanor weapons possession

An NFL spokesperson says that Foster has been fined and suspended without pay for violating the NFL's Conduct and Substances of Abuse policies.

They say these violations stem from a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense, which were resolved last year.

He's eligible to return to the active roster on September 17.

