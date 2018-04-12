Reuben Foster has been suspended by the NFL for the first 2 games of the regular season.



Details: https://t.co/yi26jC1GCG pic.twitter.com/GLAlAAEtpT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 3, 2018

The San Francisco 49ers say that linebacker Reuben Foster has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season.An NFL spokesperson says that Foster has been fined and suspended without pay for violating the NFL's Conduct and Substances of Abuse policies.They say these violations stem from a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense, which were resolved last year.He's eligible to return to the active roster on September 17.