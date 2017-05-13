GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr attends first practice in weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

Ailing Warriors coach Steve Kerr attended practice Saturday morning, returning to the floor for the first time since guiding the team on April 21 ahead of a flight to Portland for Game 3 of the first round. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Hearing Steve Kerr's voice again in a team meeting, talking strategy and a game plan for the Spurs, made Stephen Curry's Saturday.

Seeing the reigning NBA coach of the year on the practice floor for the first time in more than three weeks had acting Golden State coach Mike Brown in great spirits.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017


"It was just nice to hear his voice really," Curry said. "That's what you were used to and when you don't have it for a while, you kind of miss it."

The ailing Warriors coach attended practice Saturday morning, returning to the floor for the first time since guiding the team on April 21 ahead of a flight to Portland for Game 3 of the first round. He missed the shootaround the following morning and that night's game, then also Game 4 and the entire Utah series - and Kerr didn't travel to Salt Lake City while seeking answers on his health.
RELATED: 8-year-old Warriors fan with leukemia passes away

Now, he is recovering from his latest procedure to alleviate debilitating symptoms stemming from complications from two back surgeries in 2015 following the Warriors' first championship in 40 years.

Not looking completely comfortable yet, Kerr sat down and chatted with Brown for a long stint before disappearing into the weight room.
"It's obviously great, any time you can hear his voice, see his face," Curry said. "He's obviously been doing his homework in between, his downtime to help us get prepared for the series. You know he misses being around the day-to-day routine and the atmosphere of practice and locker rooms and games and all that. So for him to even just have the energy and ability to be here means a lot. Hopefully he's feeling better."

It was unclear whether the 51-year-old Kerr would watch the Warriors, 8-0 in the playoffs with sweeps of the Trail Blazers and Jazz, from the arena for Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against San Antonio or stay home.

He attended a meeting at team headquarters Friday, one week after his latest procedure at Duke University to repair leaking spinal fluid. He was back Saturday for another game-planning session before practice.

"For me it's a little different because I hear his voice a couple times a day," Brown said. "So that's good. So for me more than anything else, it was great to see him out here especially during practice walking around, talking to guys. You really enjoy that, because he's our leader. He's the guy that laid the foundation and got everybody headed in the right direction. So the more he can be around, it's a better feel that all of us have, not just the players but us as a staff."

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Tag them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV!

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba playoffsdraymond greenstephen currysteve kerrSan Antonio SpursOaklandOracle ArenaTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Warriors' smothering defense overlooked during win streak
Draymond Green disappointed Cavs' opponents going down easily
Warriors' Draymond Green calls Celtics' Kelly OIynyk dirty player
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors set to face Spurs in Game 1
Six Flags parks bet on Warriors, Spurs series
Threes could be key in Spurs-Warriors series opener
Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 1
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors set to face Spurs in Game 1
Rangers aiming for series sweep vs. A's
Rangers rally earlier for 5th straight win, 6-5 over A's
Toronto FC wins club-record sixth straight; Chicago trounces Seattle
Six Flags parks bet on Warriors, Spurs series
More Sports
Top Stories
Warriors set to face Spurs in Game 1
Six Flags parks bet on Warriors, Spurs series
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Threes could be key in Spurs-Warriors series opener
Concord police chase ends in fatal crash
Police make arrest after string of suspicious car fires
Motorcyclist killed by DUI driver on I-80
Show More
Missing 11-year-old boy found
Spurs, Warriors downplay matchup
5-alarm structure fire investigated in Oakland
Trump slams 'critics' in his first commencement address as president
Buster Posey puts end to marathon vs. Reds with homer in 17th
More News
Top Video
Concord police chase ends in fatal crash
Police make arrest after string of suspicious car fires
Missing 11-year-old boy found
5-alarm structure fire investigated in Oakland
More Video