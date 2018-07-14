WIMBLEDON

Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon championship

Angelique Kerber holds up the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Kerber played cleanly as can be, covering the court so well and picking her spots for big shots, in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Williams in Saturday's final.

It is the 30-year-old Kerber's third Grand Slam title. She also beat Williams in the Australian Open final in 2016, then won that year's U.S. Open.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. This final came just 10 months after the 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter and dealt with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.
