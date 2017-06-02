GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Apple Music exec now involved in possible Kevin Durant, Rihanna feud

Rihanna fans are now lashing out at Apple Music after Thursday night's NBA Finals game. (AP Images)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Thursday night's NBA Finals game not only renewed a feud between the Warriors and Cavaliers, it's spawned a new viral story line between Kevin Durant and signer Rihanna.

That's not all. Rihanna fans are now lashing out at Apple Music.

It's no secret that Rihanna is a huge LeBron James fan, so all night long, she was courtside bowing to James while taunting Kevin Durant.

RELATED: Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to stare down Rihanna

In the third quarter, someone shouted "Brick" as KD was shooting a free throw. We now see it was likely Rihanna's assistant sitting next to her, not obvious at the time.

Then in the fourth quarter, after draining a three, KD turned around and shared down Rihanna.

Durant was asked about that moment after the game. "I don't even remember that. Yep, I'm cool, have fun with that," he said.

So how did Apple get dragged into it? Well, Apple executive Eddy Cue was caught on camera apparently telling Rihanna to "sit down."

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Cue tweeted on Friday, "Nothing but love for Rihanna and KD too." He claims he was talking to a friend a few seats down.

But Rihanna fans aren't having it. Oakland tech CEO Eileen Carey tweeted, "Canceling my Apple Music subscription. No one yells at Rihanna, especially not a grown white man telling her to sit down."



There was one final bit of intrigue. Six years ago, when someone asked Durant if he could marry any girl, who would it be, he tweeted, "Rihanna."

Things have definitely taken a frosty turn.

