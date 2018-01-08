OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Athletics celebrate Oakland anniversary with free tickets

Workers affix a green tarp over upper deck seats at McAfee Coliseum Wednesday, March 15, 2006, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Athletics are celebrating their 50th anniversary in Oakland by giving away free tickets.

Every seat in the Coliseum for the Tuesday, April 17 game against the Chicago White Sox will be free of charge. Parking will also be free.

The date marks the anniversary of the A's first regular season game in Oakland back in 1968.

Tickets will be available, Wednesday morning at eight in the morning on the A's website.
Click here for more information on how to get tickets.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on the Oakland Athletics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Athleticsfree stuffMLBoakland coliseumentertainmentOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Upwardly mobile A's open series against Tigers
How die-hard fans can make the most of Giants and A's games
A's romp past Blue Jays 8-3 to complete season sweep
Athletics vie for season sweep over Blue Jays
Davis hits 29th home run, A's beat Blue Jays 6-2
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Terrell Owens: Skipping Canton to protest flawed Hall process
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
More Sports
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News