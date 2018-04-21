A's lefty Sean Manaea pitched the first no-hitter against Boston in 25 years, with an overturned call preserving the gem Saturday night in Oakland's 3-0 win over the sizzling Red Sox.Manaea struck out 10, walked two and threw 108 pitches to finish off Oakland's first no-no since Dallas Braden tossed a perfect game against Tampa Bay in 2010.Manaea got Hanley Ramirez to ground out to complete the first no-hitter versus the Red Sox since Seattle's Chris Bosio did it in 1993.Boston looked as if it had a hit with two outs in the sixth at the Oakland Coliseum. Andrew Benintendi hit a grounder to the right side, slid around first baseman Matt Olson and was ruled safe.After the umpires conferred, Benintendi was ruled out for going wide of the baseline.Sandy Leon reached in the Red Sox fifth when A's shortstop Marcus Semien dropped a popup. The play was scored as an error.Manaea (3-2) had been battered by Boston in three previous starts. But the 26-year-old cooled off a hard-hitting Red Sox team that had won eight in a row and 17 of 18.This was the first no-hitter in the majors since Miami's Edinson Volquez pitched the only one of the 2017 season against Arizona on June 3.