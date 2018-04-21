OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland A's left-hander Sean Manaea pitches no-hitter to Boston Red Sox

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A's lefty Sean Manaea pitched the first no-hitter against Boston in 25 years, with an overturned call preserving the gem Saturday night in Oakland's 3-0 win over the sizzling Red Sox.

Manaea struck out 10, walked two and threw 108 pitches to finish off Oakland's first no-no since Dallas Braden tossed a perfect game against Tampa Bay in 2010.

Manaea got Hanley Ramirez to ground out to complete the first no-hitter versus the Red Sox since Seattle's Chris Bosio did it in 1993.

Boston looked as if it had a hit with two outs in the sixth at the Oakland Coliseum. Andrew Benintendi hit a grounder to the right side, slid around first baseman Matt Olson and was ruled safe.

After the umpires conferred, Benintendi was ruled out for going wide of the baseline.

Sandy Leon reached in the Red Sox fifth when A's shortstop Marcus Semien dropped a popup. The play was scored as an error.

Manaea (3-2) had been battered by Boston in three previous starts. But the 26-year-old cooled off a hard-hitting Red Sox team that had won eight in a row and 17 of 18.

This was the first no-hitter in the majors since Miami's Edinson Volquez pitched the only one of the 2017 season against Arizona on June 3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsMLBbaseballOakland ColiseumOakland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
A's lefty Sean Manaea pitches first no-hitter vs. Red Sox in 25 years
A's deal Trayce Thompson to White Sox, who send Tylder Saladino to Brewers
North Bay fire survivor throwing 1st pitch at A's game
Red Sox face A's hoping to continue early-season dominance
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Angels face Cueto in rubber game vs. Giants
A's lefty Sean Manaea pitches first no-hitter vs. Red Sox in 25 years
Orlando City holds off San Jose Earthquakes for fourth win in a row
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
More Sports
Top Stories
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
San Carlos event could help families find missing loved ones
Verne Troyer, known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Teen stabbed to death in Sebastopol
CHP officers block traffic to escort geese off Bay Bridge
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
North Bay fire survivor throwing 1st pitch at A's game
ABC7 News' Dion Lim emcees Best Buddies Friendship Walk
More News