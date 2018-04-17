Baseball fans can expect a full house when the Oakland Athletics host the Chicago White Sox at the Coliseum Tuesday because everyone will be getting in for free.The gates to the parking lot open at noon and the stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m., with first pitch taking place at 7:0 5 p.m.It is quite possible 65,000 people could fill the stadium.The free game is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the A's first game ever at the Coliseum in Oakland.The first 35,000 fans to get there will receive a 50th anniversary tote bag.