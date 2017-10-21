  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
MLB

Houston Astros face New York Yankees in Game 7 of ALCS

A fan waits for the start of Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON --
The Astros and Yankees are getting ready for Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

The teams meet again in Houston tonight to determine which of them will go to the World Series, one night after Houston avoided elimination with a 7-1 win in Game 6.

Neither team has lost at home in this series.

CC Sabathia will pitch for New York against Charlie Morton in a rematch of the Yankees' 8-1 victory in Game 3. Sabathia is 10-0 in starts following a New York loss this year and has a 2.30 ERA over three starts in this postseason. The 37-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and this will be his 17th postseason start for the Yankees.

Morton got the loss in Game 3. He was chased after 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs and six hits.

The winner of tonight's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

