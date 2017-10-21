The Astros and Yankees are getting ready for Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.The teams meet again in Houston tonight to determine which of them will go to the World Series, one night after Houston avoided elimination with a 7-1 win in Game 6.Neither team has lost at home in this series.CC Sabathia will pitch for New York against Charlie Morton in a rematch of the Yankees' 8-1 victory in Game 3. Sabathia is 10-0 in starts following a New York loss this year and has a 2.30 ERA over three starts in this postseason. The 37-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and this will be his 17th postseason start for the Yankees.Morton got the loss in Game 3. He was chased after 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs and six hits.The winner of tonight's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.